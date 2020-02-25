Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,037 GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,674,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 349.38. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. 86 Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.