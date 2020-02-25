Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 260.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $368.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $392.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.