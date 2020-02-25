Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 11,170.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after purchasing an additional 221,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

