Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 265.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

