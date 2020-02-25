Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 148,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

