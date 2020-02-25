Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 125,439 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $962.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.