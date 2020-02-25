Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 53,873 Shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,873 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Entravision Communication worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entravision Communication stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $174.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

