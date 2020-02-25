Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,185 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,623,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Diodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 391,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,359 shares in the company, valued at $27,096,620.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $124,775.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,165. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

