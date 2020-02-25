Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,975 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.