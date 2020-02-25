Acute Angle Cloud One Day Trading Volume Hits $324,829.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 177.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, LBank and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $324,829.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,598.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.02717362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.03855081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00778062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00834563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00095639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009851 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00616476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger, LBank and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

