AdEx Price Reaches $0.0933 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $200,666.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.