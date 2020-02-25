AdHive Hits 1-Day Volume of $361.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, AdHive has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $151,735.00 and approximately $361.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdHive Profile

ADH is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

