ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 410,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

