Admiral Group (ADM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Admiral Group (LON: ADM) recently:

2/25/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/31/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Admiral Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec to an “add” rating.

1/16/2020 – Admiral Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/6/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

LON:ADM traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,240 ($29.47). The stock had a trading volume of 804,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,294.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,164.02. Admiral Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,343 ($30.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

