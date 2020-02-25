Aegis Cuts Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target to $4.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Aegis from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Shares of SOLO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.