Aeron (ARN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.53 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Tidex, Binance and Kucoin. Aeron has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.02583144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00211579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00037105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00129387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Tidex, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Kuna, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDAX, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

