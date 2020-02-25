AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.47-1.67 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.47-$1.67 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $431,482.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,649. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

