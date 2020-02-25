AidCoin Price Tops $0.0129 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. AidCoin has a market cap of $590,060.00 and $361.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02570606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00213889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.