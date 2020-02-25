Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a coverage optimism score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Air Canada’s score:

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.