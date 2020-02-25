AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.48-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-557.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.79 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised AlarmCom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.10.

AlarmCom stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,722. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

