Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alithya Group’s rating score has declined by 6.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.94 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alithya Group an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALYA. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 23,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

