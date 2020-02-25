Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) is Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up 8.3% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of Alleghany worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Alleghany by 13.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock traded down $24.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $751.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,996. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $807.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 42.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

