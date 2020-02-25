Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Holdings Raised by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515,354 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for approximately 5.7% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 3.56% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $49,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,946 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 736,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,452. The company has a market cap of $944.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.79%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

