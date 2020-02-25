Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 307,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,499. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

