Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Ally Financial worth $45,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 53,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,105,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 162,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

