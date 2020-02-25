Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Reduced by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,417.82. The company had a trading volume of 635,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $975.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,466.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,311.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.43.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

