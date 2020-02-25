Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,417.38. 424,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,723. The company has a market capitalization of $975.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,466.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,311.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

