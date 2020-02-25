Ambrosus (AMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $502,887.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $502,887.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and RightBTC. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

