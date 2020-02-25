Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 2,331.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 391,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after acquiring an additional 311,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. 64,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

