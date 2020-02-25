American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.33. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.