American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FGL were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FGL during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FGL by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 460,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 230,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FGL by 9,490.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,464 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FGL during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in FGL during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FG opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

