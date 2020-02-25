American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) versus Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units and Quarterhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill $77.40 million 2.18 -$49.12 million ($0.24) -5.92

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quarterhill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units and Quarterhill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quarterhill has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.01%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill -11.31% -6.62% -5.54%

Dividends

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Quarterhill pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Quarterhill beats American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units Company Profile

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc. operates as the managing general partner of the partnership. American Restaurant Partners was founded in 1987 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

