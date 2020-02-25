American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09, RTT News reports. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.71. The stock had a trading volume of 112,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a 12-month low of $171.71 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average is $225.27.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.