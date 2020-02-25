American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) EVP Michael A. Sgro Sells 9,502 Shares

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,677,000 after purchasing an additional 305,935 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

