American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) SVP Loyd A. Warnock Sells 6,200 Shares

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.72. 19,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.76. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 97,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

