American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark stock traded down $17.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.47. The stock had a trading volume of 334,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,822. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

