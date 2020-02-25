Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 3.2% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

