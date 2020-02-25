Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 8,345 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Evergy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 7,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,356. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.13.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

