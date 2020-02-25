Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires New Shares in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,360,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 7.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Icon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.11.

ICLR stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.45. 2,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average is $159.16. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

