Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires New Shares in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Mack Cali Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,593,506 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,955,000 after purchasing an additional 711,822 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 561,058 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter worth $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 95,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,722. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

