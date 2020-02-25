Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 24,592 American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.89. 30,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

