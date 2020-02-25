Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 8,072 Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $19,430,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.99. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

