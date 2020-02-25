Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. 2,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

