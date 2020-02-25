Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 11,944 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ameren by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

AEE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. 177,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,090. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.75%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.