Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys New Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. 14,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,553. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $87.29 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

