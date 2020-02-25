Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys Shares of 23,864 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,783,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in UDR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after purchasing an additional 436,872 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 21,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

