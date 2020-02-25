Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 5,786,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,549,730. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.