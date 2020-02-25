Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,348 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 1.23% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp lifted its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRTS remained flat at $$7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,951. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

RRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

