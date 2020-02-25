Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers USA by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Skechers USA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $2,037,911. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,794. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.