Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

HD traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.56. 2,172,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,226. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.77 and a 200 day moving average of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $264.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

